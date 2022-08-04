What Songs Is Lady Gaga Playing On The ‘Chromatica Ball’ Tour?

Lady Gaga just wrapped up her UK and European run of The Chromatica Ball, her summer stadium tour that’s gearing up to hit North America with a Toronto show on August 6. Ahead of then, though, what songs has Gaga been performing most?

According to data from Setlist.fm, the most comprehensive resource for concert setlists available online, it’s a 19-way tie (as of August 4), as the setlists have been pretty consistent. There are a few songs that have been played slightly less than the rest, though: “1000 Doves,” “Fun Tonight,” and “The Edge Of Glory.”

Setlist.fm also has an “average setlist” for The Chromatica Ball, which is based on setlists from previous shows, so it’s an indication of how an upcoming Gaga show might be structured. So far, the tent poles have been the same story every time: She opens with “Bad Romance,” closes the main set with “Rain On Me,” then returns for an encore with “Hold My Hand.”

When it comes to album-by-album representation on the setlist, Chromatica has the most songs included, followed by The Fame, The Fame Monster, the A Star Is Born soundtrack, and Born This Way.

Find Gaga’s most played songs on The Chromatica Ball tour below, as well as the tour’s average setlist. Check out Gaga’s upcoming tour dates here.

T1. “911″ (6 performances)

T1. “Alice” (6)

T1. “Always Remember Us This Way” (6)

T1. “Babylon” (6)

T1. “Bad Romance” (6)

T1. “Born This Way” (6)

T1. “Enigma” (6)

T1. “Free Woman” (6)

T1. “Hold My Hand” (6)

T1. “Just Dance” (6)

T1. “LoveGame” (6)

T1. “Monster” (6)

T1. “Poker Face” (6)

T1. “Rain On Me” (6)

T1. “Replay” (6)

T1. “Shallow” (6)

T1. “Sour Candy” (6)

T1. “Stupid Love” (6)

T1. “Telephone” (6)

T20. “1000 Doves” (5)

T20. “Fun Tonight” (5)

T20. “The Edge Of Glory” (5)

(opening film)

“Bad Romance”

“Just Dance”

“Poker Face”

(“The Operation” video interlude)

“Alice”

“Replay”

“Monster”

(“Flowers” video interlude)

“911”

“Sour Candy”

“Telephone”

“Lovegame”

(“The Birth Of Freedom” video interlude)

“Babylon”

“Free Woman”

“Born This Way”

(“Tamara” video interlude)

“Shallow”

“Always Remember Us This Way”

“The Edge Of Glory”

“1000 Doves”

“Fun Tonight”

“Enigma”

(“Sonnet” video interlude)

“Stupid Love”

“Rain On Me”

“Hold My Hand” (encore)