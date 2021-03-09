During Lady Gaga’s recent dog-napping situation (which has thankfully been resolved), she was out of town filming a movie. That movie is House Of Gucci, in which she co-stars with Adam Driver. Today, she shared a photo of herself and Driver together in character as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, respectively. The story takes place in the mid-90s and the pair are certainly dressed for the period, which instantly turned them into a meme.

The first look at Lady Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani in the House of Gucci along with co-star Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci. pic.twitter.com/oDNEk4mBcS — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) March 9, 2021

The film is based on the book The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The publisher’s statement of the book reads:

“On March 27, 1995, Maurizio Gucci, heir to the fabulous fashion dynasty, was slain by an unknown gunman as he approached his Milan office. In 1998, his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli — nicknamed “The Black Widow” by the press — was sentenced to 29 years in prison, for arranging his murder. Did Patrizia murder her ex-husband because his spending was wildly out of control? Did she do it because her glamorous ex was preparing to marry his mistress, Paola Franchi? Or is there a possibility she didn’t do it at all? The Gucci story is one of glitz, glamour, intrigue, the rise, near fall and subsequent resurgence of a fashion dynasty. Beautifully written, impeccably researched, and widely acclaimed, The House Of Gucci will captivate readers with its page-turning account of high fashion, high finance, and heart-rending personal tragedy.”

Check out some more reactions to the photo below.

this is the only poly couple i'd swipe right on tinder for https://t.co/DlUGSYLzzc — father john mitski (@tatianatenreyro) March 9, 2021

adam driver and lady gaga look like they’re about to drop a new critical theory reader pic.twitter.com/Y24LlrxAaE — lauren quigley (@laurenlquigley) March 9, 2021

the way adam driver is roughly two ladys gaga by volume https://t.co/qm1BH7cZSr — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) March 9, 2021

https://twitter.com/loumagooo/status/1369391010405572610