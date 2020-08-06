Lady Gaga
Pop

Lady Gaga Chases Ariana Grande With Neosporin In A 'Rain On Me' Behind-The-Scenes Video

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

A few months ago, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their futuristic video for “Rain On Me,” and a lot went into making the clip. Now, Gaga has offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the video came to be in the latest installment of her “Gagavision” series.

The video compiles footage of rehearsing for and filming the video, and in one moment, Gaga accidentally scratched Grande in the face. Feeling bad, she offered Grande Neosporin for the wound, which Grande refused. Gaga wouldn’t let up, though, so she playfully chased Grande around the rehearsal space, tube in hand.

Beyond that, the video is mostly rehearsal and filming footage, with clips of Grande and Gaga enjoying each other’s company.

Gaga previously spoke of forging a friendship with Grande, telling Zane Lowe back in May, “Her and I connected right away and she was so wonderful. And I think maybe she assumed that it [would] be that she came in and I was like, ‘Here, just sing this and thank you so much for your time.’ Right? But instead, I asked her what she needed, how she wanted to do things. When we were vocally producing her, […] I was sitting at the console and talking to her. And then I remember I said to her, ‘OK, now everything that you care about while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing. And by the way, while you’re doing that, I’m going to dance in front of you,’ because we had this huge big window. […] And then I did it and she sang, and she started to do things with her voice that were different. And it was the joy of two artists going, ‘I see you.'”

Watch the behind-the-scenes video above.

