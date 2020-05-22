Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, two of the decade’s biggest pop stars, have come together for their first collaboration, “Rain On Me.” The song dropped at midnight, and now the two have premiered a video for the track. In the clip, Gaga and Grande have their own groups of back-up dancers doing choreography in the rain with them, and that’s the primary focus of the clip. There are some sci-fi elements at play as well, and it’s all very in line with futuristic images Gaga has presented before.

Grande discussed the song and video with Zane Lowe, saying:

“It feels so fun to be a part of something so upbeat and like straight pop again, because I do feel like it’s been a minute since I’ve done something that poppy. And that’s funny because I am a pop person, but it’s just, everyone knows that my heart is kind of rooted in the R&B-influenced music that I make, and that’s where my heart is, but it just felt so good and fun and happy to dip a toe into her world a little bit, and to try this on for size. It was so nice. […] With an artist like Lady Gaga, who has such magnificent point of view, and such an articulate message to send, you kind of are completely giving yourself over to her, and being like, ‘I’m so down to just walk in, help you tell your story, and also express some of mine through your thing. Thank you for having me. Here we are, we can both relate on this topic.’ And she made me feel so comfortable. […] The video is so Gaga and so fun. I had so much fun. I was like, ‘I’ve never dressed like this in my life. I’m just having the best time.'”

Watch the “Rain On Me” video above.

Chromatica is out 5/29 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.