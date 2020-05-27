Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande became friends while collaborating on the Chromatica single “Rain On Me,” and now the two have gotten the chance to have more fun together. This time, Gaga and Grande teamed up on a new promotional video for the album, in which they portray the “Chromatica Weather Girls” and give their finest weather report.

Reporting from Los Angeles, Gaga stands under an umbrella wicking away copious amounts of water and begins, “It was beautiful just yesterday, but oh wow, how things have changed. Today, it is pouring rain. We are soaking wet. And while some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain.”

She then throws it to Grande in also-rainy Beverly Hills, who references the song’s lyrics by saying, “Rain on me, tsunami! Water like misery but the people are still going.” Gaga then responds, “So true, Ariana. The world is rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth.”

The shots eventually widen to reveal the two have people helping them achieve the raining effect by spraying water on top of them. At the end of the segment, Grande signs off, “Back to you, f*cker.”

Watch the video above.

Chromatica is out 5/29 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.