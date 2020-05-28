Lady Gaga And Blackpink Drop Their Sweet Collaboration ‘Sour Candy’

When the tracklist for Lady Gaga’s Chromatica leaked a month ago, the headline was that the album features an Ariana Grande collaboration, “Rain On Me.” K-pop fans were surely more excited to see, though, that Blackpink also features on Chromatica, via the track “Sour Candy.” Now, one day before the album’s release, Gaga has shared the song.

On the dance-ready electro-pop tune, Gaga and Blackpink use the titular confection to illustrate how they function in a relationship. Blackpink’s Jennie sings on the chorus, “I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry.” Gaga also sings during the refrain, “I’m hard on the outside / But if you give me time / Then I could make time for your love.”

Lady Gaga told Japanese entertainment site TV Groove of the collaboration (translated via Google):

“When I called them and asked if they wanted to write a song with me, they were so happy and motivated. It was a really exciting collaboration. I wanted to celebrate them because they love powerful women like us, and they also wanted to celebrate me, and we had a great time together with this song. I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean, and told them that the part was so creative and fun. I was impressed when I heard their singing voice. I’m a woman, really talented and proud to be the fifth member of Blackpink (in this song).”

Listen to “Sour Candy” above.

Chromatica is out 5/29 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.