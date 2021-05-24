Yesterday (May 23) marked the tenth anniversary of Lady Gaga’s iconic 2011 album Born This Way. She enjoyed quite the celebration: The City of West Hollywood declared May 23 to be “Born This Way Day” and presented Gaga with a key to the city in a public ceremony.

Accepting the honor from West Hollywood mayor Lindsey P. Horvath, Gaga (who was sporting a new dark-haired look) said, “Thank you for this key, you’ve been… I’m sure this will sound cheesy to some people, not to me, but you’ve been the motherf*cking key to my heart for a long time. I’ll honor this, I’ll cherish this, and I promise that I’ll always be here for this day.”

West Hollywood mayor Lindsey P. Horvath presents @ladygaga with a Key to the City, officially declaring today as #BornThisWay Day as a tribute to the LGBTQIA+ community and the album pic.twitter.com/ExUcQ4Pwm4 — GM ❾❻ (@gagamonster96) May 23, 2021

.@LadyGaga accepts a key to the city of West Hollywood after Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath officially declares May 23rd ‘Born This Way Day.’ 🏳️‍🌈pic.twitter.com/G8ST6RMh1l — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 23, 2021

Following the ceremony, Gaga also posted on social media, writing of Born This Way, “Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being ‘Born This Way.’ Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born. Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all.”

Lady Gaga has been back in the US for a few weeks now after she finished filming House Of Gucci.