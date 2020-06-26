Lady Gaga Has Rescheduled Her ‘Chromatica Ball’ Tour To 2021

Lady Gaga’s new album, Chromatica, debuted at No. 1 earlier this month thanks to one of the biggest sales weeks for an album this year. With that in mind, now would be a great time to tour behind it, but as everybody knows, a national/world tour wouldn’t be the best idea right now. She had a tour planned, but delayed it earlier this year to then-undetermined dates. Now, though, Gaga has shared when the new shows will be taking place, revealing the six dates have been moved to July and August of 2021.

Sharing the news, Gaga tweeted, “The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021! We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have. If you’ve purchased a ticket already, you’ll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can’t wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime.”

The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021! We've been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have. pic.twitter.com/clKcv2tnKA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 26, 2020

If you've purchased a ticket already, you'll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can't wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime 😘 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 26, 2020

Find Gaga’s rescheduled tour dates below.

07/25/2021 — Paris, FR @ Stade De France

07/30/2021 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/07/2021 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/16/2021 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

08/19/2021 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

08/27/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field