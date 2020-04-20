The Church Of Satan Comments On A Fan’s Conspiracy Theory That Lady Gaga Is A Member

During her career as a singer and an actress, Lady Gaga has taken on many roles. Whether she’s charting her rise to fame in A Star Is Born or indulging in vampiric delights in American Horror Story, Gaga plays her character well. Maybe a little too well, even: Gaga’s commitment to her roles has led one fan to become convinced that Lady Gaga practices Satanism and is a member of the Church Of Satan.

The fan laid out their alleged evidence that points to Gaga’s Satanic tendencies on social media. The theory even caught the attention of the Church Of Satan, which promptly shut down the fan’s theory.

In a lengthy 33-part thread on Twitter, a fan detailed their hypothesis that Gaga practices Satanic rituals in her spare time. At least when she’s not raising over a hundred million dollars to aid coronavirus relief. The fan began by coaxing readers to join him down the rabbit hole that is his theory. “It takes about 3 seconds on google to tie Gaga to satanism,” the fan began. “so I won’t waste ur time w 20 parts on how symbolic all her current performances are, but instead I’ll try & bring out some stuff maybe u haven’t seen or don’t know about her.”

The fan’s examples include Gaga’s hand placement in several of her early press photos, the singer’s legendary bloody 2009 MTV VMA’s performance, and a screengrab from a scene in American Horror Story: Hotel.

1/ Lady Gaga, Satan’s Puppet I posted a poll whether to do Billie Eilish or Gaga & u guys chose Gaga. I know there is A TON of knowledge that Gaga is nuts, but i guarantee u there are things in here u had no idea about. Join me down the 🐇 🕳 that is…. LADY GAGA Let’s go pic.twitter.com/A3tAptmPqk — TOMMY G (@TommyG) April 20, 2020

The fan then goes on to conjecture that Gaga is “the exact model of almost every pop star controlled by the Illuminati.” According to the theory, the singer has been brainwashed by the CIA and turned into a “human robot” because she goes by the stage name “Gaga,” which is a phrase often uttered by babies and refers to a state of absent-mindedness.

11/ Even her name “Lady Gaga” is extremely interesting. “Gaga” is a babies’ first word & is tied to absent mindedness in the thesaurus, which leads us directly into MK Ultra brainwashing & creating human robots AMAZING ARTICLE ON GAGA’S NAME: https://t.co/8zbCUiJfrV — TOMMY G (@TommyG) April 20, 2020

Just when the thread seemingly couldn’t get any more absurd, the actual Church Of Satan arrived as the voice of reason. Re-tweeting the conspiracy theory, the Church Of Satan swiftly denied the evidence. “It takes about 3 seconds on google to see that none of these examples have anything to do with Satanism,” they quipped. “so we won’t waste your time with 20 parts explaining how this makes you look like an ignorant conspiracy theorist.”

It takes about 3 seconds on google to see that none of these examples have anything to do with Satanism, so we won’t waste your time with 20 parts explaining how this makes you look like an ignorant conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/lTxWB8JRnb — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) April 20, 2020

While the fan didn’t address the Church’s denial of the theory, his response was still priceless.

When u wake up to see u pissed off the @ChurchofSatan https://t.co/dwQblqJYaX pic.twitter.com/2NBLumHqlb — TOMMY G (@TommyG) April 20, 2020

