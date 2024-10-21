Back in September, Lady Gaga confirmed that the first single from her upcoming seventh album would be released at some point in October. Well, we’re running out of October, but sure enough, the song is coming soon.

Her label Universal has a pre-save page for a Gaga song called “Disease,” and it notes the track is set to go live this Friday, October 25.

As Billboard notes, fans noticed that Gaga’s recently shared Spotify playlist has a hidden message. The 11-song playlist starts with four songs — “Government Hooker,” “Always Remember Us This Way,” “G.U.Y.,” and “Americano” — the first letters of which spell “GAGA.” The first letters of the following seven songs spell out “disease.”

Also of note is gagadisease.com, which shows the words “I could play the doctor.” Then, going to icouldplaythedoctor.com displays the words “I can cure your disease.” continuing to follow the chain like that, the revealed lyrics are: “I could play the doctor / I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner / I could make you believe / Lay you down like 1, 2, 3 / Eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness / I can cure ya / Cure your disease.”

As for the album, that is expected to be released in February 2025.