Lady Gaga is revving up to release the first single from her new album, the unofficially titled LG7, and it seems to be coming soon.

The “Die With A Smile” singer’s discography was updated on certain streaming services, including Amazon Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music, with seemingly random lowercase letters. For instance, “Dance In The Dark” from The Fame Monster is now “dAnce In The Dark.” Same with “eLectric Chapel” from Born This Way and “eNigma” from Chromatica. It’s seven songs total, but there’s a method to the capitalization madness: the lowercase letters read “disease.”

Is that LG7‘s first single? Or the title of the album? Or maybe it’s “seaside”? (Probably not that one.) We’ll know by the end of the month.

You can see the full list of altered “disease” songs here.

Gaga recently released Harlequin, a companion album to the box office dud Joker: Folie à Deux. “I think they’re all risky,” she said about the album. “Some of these songs, like ‘Get Happy,’ are from the 1930s. We’re in 2024, the song is nearly 100 years old. We focused on deploying slapstick and lyrical changes in reference to Arthur [Fleck]. He made his way into the album as well. The lyric, ‘If a nice guy can lose, what’s it matter if you win?’ — that’s pretty daring, considering who Arthur is, what he’s done, and it’s something the film grapples with. We’re rooting for Arthur, and yet he killed five people.”