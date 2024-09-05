Lady Gaga’s Seventh Studio Album Finally Has A Release Date, Sort Of

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars dropped “Die With A Smile,” which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. More significantly, it signaled that Gaga’s previously teased seventh studio album would likely arrive sooner than later.

On Thursday, September 5, Gaga graced the cover of Vogue. For the accompanying profile, Jonathan Van Meter accompanied Gaga at Shangri-La and wrote, “Gaga has spent the better part of 2024 here, recording both a surprise project and a new pop record she has taken to calling LG7, which comes out in February.”

Earlier this week, Gaga confirmed that the first LG7 single will be released sometime in October.

Within the same Vogue profile, Gaga also confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky. She had previously been filmed referring to Polansky as “my fiancé” at the 2024 Paris Olympics in late July. Before departing Paris, Gaga played unreleased snippets from LG7 for fans in the street.

Gaga’s last solo LP was Chromatica in May 2020. Her sixth studio album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys. Gaga and the late Tony Bennett won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Love For Sale at the 2022 Grammys.

Ahead of LG7, Gaga will star as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux . The Todd Phillips-directed film is due in theaters on October 4.