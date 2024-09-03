Lady Gaga has spent much of this year teasing her upcoming seventh album. In January, she shared photos of herself in the studio. In May, her Gaga Chromatica Ball concert film confirmed an album with the message, “LG7 GAGA RETURNS.” While in Paris for the Olympics, Gaga played some samples of new music.

Through it all, one thing we haven’t gotten is an indication of when we can expect the album cycle to begin. Finally, there’s news on that front: Gaga is planning to release the project’s first single in October.

Today (September 3), Gaga posted a photo of a printed itinerary written in a mix of English and Italian. It says:

“VFF Itinerario per Madame Lady Gaga

Tuesday 03 September: WB welcome dinner

Wednesday 04 September: FAD World Premiere & Press Conference

6:20pm CEST: Red Carpet

Thursday 05 September: FAD European Press Junket Date Importanti

04 October: Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters

XX October: LG7 first single”

Given that the upcoming song is being referred to as the “first single” in the final item on that Joker: Folie à Deux-heavy agenda, it would seem Gaga’s recent Bruno Mars collaboration “Die With A Smile” is a standalone single and not part of the forthcoming album.