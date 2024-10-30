Harlequin was not Lady Gaga’s only musical embodiment of her Joker: Folie À Deux character.

Lady Gaga’s latest song, “Disease,” carries forward that spooky pop sound. Today (October 29), she shared the official music video for the suspected LG7 album’s lead single. Just as expected from the teaser clip, the video Lady Gaga battle several fierce (and nearly lethal) battles for her own heart.

From a high speed car chase to multiple hand-to-hand combat scenes, nothing will hold Lady Gaga back from her pursuit of love. Every element of Lady Gaga’s pop star theatrics are on full display in the haunting visual, which makes passionate lyrics in the track that must more believable.

Quick camera pans, character shifts, full body acting and extravagant wardrobe changes make it nearly impossible for viewers to take their eyes off of the screen.

Ahead of the video’s release, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram Stories to share a statement (viewable here) about the song’s meaning.

“I think a lot out the relationship I have with my own inner demons,” she wrote. “‘Disease’ is about facing that fear, facing myself, my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can’t win or escape the parts of myself that scare me.”

Watch Lady Gaga’s official video for “Disease” above.