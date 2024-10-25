After teasing her new song, “Disease,” earlier this week, Lady Gaga has released the paranoid new song, which follows her Bruno Mars collaboration “Die With A Smile,” and sees her back on track for the rollout to her upcoming seventh album after a detour to promote Joker: Folie À Deux (and its accompanying soundtrack).

Lady Gaga has adapted remarkably well to the “conspiracy theory” era of album marketing, kicking off the rollout for “Disease” by hiding clues in the tracklists of her past releases. By updating the titles of seven songs from Chromatica with lowercase letters, she spelled out the title of the new single, giving fans an epic Easter egg hunt to pique their curiosity and stoke their enthusiasm.

Gaga’s had a busy year so far; while she focused mainly on preparing for the media blitz for Joker, she also found time to rehearse for a huge, elaborate performance at the Summer Olympics in Paris and bring back her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas (which, technically, probably helped out a lot with the Joker soundtrack, which also saw her cover plenty of standards). Now, with her anti-Harley Quinn in the rearview, perhaps her anticipated album will be arriving sooner than later.

You can watch Lady Gaga’s “Disease” video above.