With Joker: Folie à Deux obligations behind Lady Gaga, the “Die With A Smile” singer has moved full steam ahead to solo pursuits.

If you thought Harlequin, Joker: Folie à Deux‘s companion album, was the extent of new music from Lady Gaga you’d wrong. Today (October 22), Lady Gaga took to her official social media platforms to further tease LG7. In a haunting clip, a dark haired distressed Lady Gaga is seen running with all of her might from a shady figure.

Although the assailant can’t be identified, the ominous strokes of the piano heard playing in the visual set the eerie energy just fine. As the vehicle-wielding demon gains on Lady Gaga’s trial, the songwriter’s head wipes back to reveal her frightened glance.

Not much is known about the upcoming song at this time. However, that hasn’t stopped supporters from searching for sonic clues. Back in May, Lady Gaga provided fans with a few breadcrumbs, saying: “I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before. I love to break genre, and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.”

Watch the full teaser for Lady Gaga’s “Disease” above.