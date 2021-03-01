Last week, Lady Gaga found herself in the middle of a dangerous and unfortunate situation: Thieves shot her dog walker and stole two of her three French bulldogs. Fortunately for everybody involved, the dogs have since been safely returned home after having been brought to a police station by a woman who seemed “uninvolved and unassociated” with the initial attack. It wasn’t clear how that person came in possession of the dogs, but now we reportedly know how that happened.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that according to “law enforcement sources,” the woman happened upon the dogs tied up to a pole in an alley and recognized them due to the media coverage of the dog-napping. She then contacted the email Gaga’s team made to help facilitate the return of the dogs and was told to bring them to LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station. Police do not believe the woman has any involvement with the shooting or theft.

When Gaga first publicly addressed the theft, she wrote on Twitter, “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.” TMZ notes that sources say Gaga will “gladly” give the woman the promised reward.