While Lady Gaga was shooting a film in Rome, the singer placed her beloved French bulldogs in the care of her dogwalker, Ryan Fischer. Fischer had taken the three dogs out for a walk when he was shot by thieves, who then stole two of Gaga’s pups. The two dogs were eventually recovered but Fischer was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound. Fischer still remains in the hospital, but he has now broken his silence for the first time to detail his side of the story.

Posting two photos of himself in the hospital to Instagram, Fischer described his “very close call with death” and how one of Gaga’s bulldogs was there to comfort him:

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story. I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense. I felt your healing support! Thank you. I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do.”

Specifically addressing Gaga’s support, Fischer wrote: “your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”