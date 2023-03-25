lady gaga
Lady Gaga Shows Off The First Major Glimpse Of Her Harley Quinn Costume While Filming The ‘Joker’ Movie

Lady Gaga is currently filming as Harley Quinn for the forthcoming Joker: Folie à Deux sequel — alongside Joaquin Phoenix returning to play the clown-ish chaotic title character. Today, a new glimpse of Gaga’s costume has surfaced.

Compared to past Harley iterations like Margot Robbie’s glitzy take in Birds Of Prey and Suicide Squad, Gaga’s version finds her taking old-school inspiration. She wears a red jacket over a b&w-patterned diamond top. For pants, she has a black leather skirt and similarly-diamonded tights.

She also rocks the clown makeup, putting a modern spin on the harlequin style.

Other shots find Gaga’s Harley being surrounded by cops, as those in the crowd don clown masks and “Joker Marry Me” signs.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News a while back about Gaga’s casting.

“It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she added. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Check out Lady Gaga’s set photos as Harley Quinn above.

