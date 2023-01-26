Lady Gaga Is Basking In The Resurgence Of Her 2011 Song ‘Bloody Mary’

It seems like lately, the most popular music is songs from years ago. Last year, the revival of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” dominated the charts because of Stranger Things; then there was also the massive takeover of Glass Animals’ 2020 song “Heat Waves” two years late due to TikTok.

Now, Lady Gaga took to social media to broadcast that her track “Bloody Mary,” from her 2011 album Born This Way, is big again. She posted a video of the song playing on the radio and wrote: “When your song from 2011 is a 2023 smash.”

Lady Gaga reacts to hearing “Bloody Mary” on the radio: “When your song from 2011 is a 2023 smash” https://t.co/hMmtTnE40k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2023

Similar to Kate Bush, the resurgence of this old song is due to television. This time it’s thanks to the Addams Family-inspired show Wednesday. But of course TikTok helped as well — fans of the series made a dance trend to share online.

The people behind Wednesday were all about it, tweeting, “I see you doing my dance moves to @LadyGaga’s Bloody Mary,” the Twitter account wrote. “I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve.” Gaga expressed enthusiasm for the dance also, replying, “Slay Wednesday!” Gaga wrote. “You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here).”