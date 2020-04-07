Lady Gaga briefly guested on The Tonight Show last week, but it did not go as planned. The goal of her appearance was to make a big announcement, but when it came time to share the news, Gaga wasn’t ready to. There were apparently still details to work out, although Gaga did offer that whatever she was going to announce was “for COVID-19.”

She promised to touch base with Jimmy Fallon in a few days, and she finally made the announcement yesterday: She and a number of musicians are teaming up with WHO and Global Citizen for One World: Together At Home, a livestream concert TV special. Gaga guested on Fallon again last night to discuss the news, and while there, she apologized for her previous appearance.

Gaga said to Fallon, “I’m so sorry. We weren’t quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, thank you. I love you, I love your viewers, and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well.” Also during the episode, she and Fallon called up Apple CEO Tim Cook and secured a big donation from him.

The event has a huge lineup, as it features Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Finneas, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, and Maluma.

One World: Together At Home premieres 4/18 at 8 p.m. EST on all major networks.

