Lady Gaga‘s weekend in Paris was spent performing at the Olympics opening ceremony, revealing her engagement to Michael Polansky, and playing snippets from her new album. Forget Emily, make the show Stefani In Paris.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Gaga teased a first listen to LG7, as fans have been calling it, her first album since 2020’s Chromatica. “I’m so deeply touched by my French fans this week outside the hotel,” she wrote, according to Billboard. “I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight with a few seconds of #LG7.” She did just that. It’s tough to make out the lyrics over the screaming fans, but from the sound of the overwhelming bass, this sounds like a club-ready album to dance to. You can watch the fan-shot videos below.

Lady Gaga played two snippets of a new song in Paris. #LG7 pic.twitter.com/CUmuYcRZZX — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) July 28, 2024

Back in May, Gaga teased LG7 in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before,” the Joker: Folie à Deux star said. “I love to break genre and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.” She added, “Something I’m definitely exploring right now is sort of the art of intensity and I think that the art of intensity actually began during this tour. But I’m not done with it yet.”