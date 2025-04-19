Last weekend, Lady Gaga’s headlining performance during weekend one of Coachella 2025 earned high praise from festivalgoers, at-home viewers, and critics alike. So, yesterday (April 18) supporters of the “Abracadabra” singer’s expected nothing less than a superb showing.

While Lady Gaga hit all the right notes, some of them couldn’t quiet be heard due to a few disruptive technical issues. As Lady Gaga belted out her chart-topping tunes, her microphone malfunctioned (viewable here). Although the backing track and other supporting vocal continued to play, Gaga’s voice was notable absent. Initially, users online believed it was an issue with the festival’s livestream. However, Lady Gaga confirmed the audio blips with witty response onstage (viewable here).

“I’m sorry my mic was broken for a second,” she said. “At least you know I sing live. And I guess all we can do is our best. I’ve definitely given my best to you tonight.”

Gaga’s light-hearted remark immediately won the crowd over. Across social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), users applauded Gaga’s for powering through the issues.

During an interview with Uproxx’s senior pop culture editor, Josh Kurp, Gaga gushed about playing Coachella.

“I genuinely don’t want to give anything away about Coachella,” she said. “I know that is heartless of me, in a way, but I could honestly cry on the phone with you just thinking about how excited I am to do this show, and I want it to be a total surprise, and want everyone to have as much fun as possible.”

So come hell, high water, or technical issues Lady Gaga was determined to put on a show for her Little Monsters (super fans).