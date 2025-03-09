Yesterday (March 8), Lady Gaga made her long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live. While “The Beast” singer recently made a cameo during the beloved late night show’s SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert, this visit was quite different.

With Lady Gaga serving as both the evening’s host and musical guest, Mother Monster had free rein to wreck creative havoc. For Lady Gaga’s first performance of the evening, she unleased true mayhem with latest album’s track “Abracadabra.”

While Lady Gaga has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her rehearsals for the captivating tune, nothing compares to the fully realized production. As Lady Gaga and her exceptional supporting dancers took to the SNL stage, viewers were treated to just over four minutes of pure pop perfection.

Lady Gaga’s spellbinding performance of “Abracadabra” is a testament to her refusal to GO THERE. Although at this stage in her illustrious career, Gaga has become accustomed to commanding stadiums her vision can not be contained. Despite the limited square footage offered by SNL‘s set, with a simply lit acrylic box as well as religiously-inspired costuming, Lady Gaga managed to create depth, dimension, and a damn good story.

Back in 2009 during her SNL debut Lady Gaga proved to be a generational act and that hasn’t changed one bit.

Watch Lady Gaga’s full performance of “Abracadabra” on Saturday Night Live above.

Mayhem is out now via Interscope Records. Find more information here.