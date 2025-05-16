For the past few years, Netflix has been hosting Tudum, a fan event (named after the iconic sound from the start of Netflix programming) celebrating all the streaming platform has to offer. They just landed a pretty big get for the 2025 edition: Lady Gaga has joined the lineup.

Netflix teases Gaga will be “performing a song you will not want to miss.” The event more broadly promises “Netflix’s biggest stars, can’t-miss performances, jaw-dropping reveals, and unforgettable moments.”

Beyond Gaga, the event will also feature familiar faces from Emily In Paris, Frankenstein, Happy Gilmore 2, Love Is Blind, One Piece, Outer Banks, The Rip, Squid Game, Stranger Things, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, The Life List, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday, WWE, Ginny & Georgia, My Life With The Walter Boys, and more.

The show will stream live via Netflix on May 31 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It all goes down at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and those looking to attend in person can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Gaga, meanwhile, just performed for an estimated 2.5 million people in Brazil. She wrote of the experience, “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”