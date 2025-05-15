Does ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Have A Release Date Yet?

Then there’s The Sandman, an already expensive series that Netflix recently decided to conclude with a forthcoming second season that will bring The Endless siblings together. Fortunately, we will receive more of the most comforting pairing (Tom Sturridge as Dream/Morpheus and Kirby Howell Baptiste as Death) before curtains come down, but it would be swell to know when that will happen.

Only a few years ago, Neil Gaiman readers were feasting with not only an astounding first season of The Sandman but also the ongoing Good Omens and several other projects on the horizon. The situation has vastly changed following a Tortoise Media podcast and a New York Magazine investigative report regarding sexual assault allegations, and long story short, Good Omens will wrap with one long episode rather than a third season. Likewise, an Anansi Boys star believes that the completed series will not see the light of day.

When Will The Sandman Season 2 Come Out?

July 3, 2025 will bring Volume 1 with six episodes, and July 24, 2025 will conclude the series with five episodes.

Via a Netflix press release, showrunner Allan Heinberg takes center stage (Gaiman is still nowhere to be found) with this synopsis-like quote:

“The Endless are supposed to be just that: endless. They’re meant to go on in perpetuity. They’re not supposed to change. But change is, of course, inevitable and essential to all life. Which is something Dream refuses to accept – at first. And when one of the Endless changes, it has colossal ramifications for all of us.”

As mentioned above, The Endless siblings will soon come together in full. They include not only Dream and Death but also Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston), Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), Destiny (Adrian Lester), and “The Prodigal”/Destruction (Barry Sloane). Also get ready for Puck (Jack Gleeson), Odin (Clive Russell), and Loki (Freddie Fox). Will Jenna Coleman return as Johanna Constantine? Yes, as will Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven.

And because scores still need to be settled (watch out, Dream), Gwendoline Christie will be around plenty as Lucifer.