Lady Gaga’s 2025 has already included a new album, a headlining slot at Coachella, and the highest-attended concert by a female artist ever. Next up is The Mayhem Ball and a starring role on Wednesday. Gaga included a nod to her role on the hit Netflix series during her record-breaking concert in Brazil.

As noted by Games Radar, part of the show takes place in a graveyard-like sandbox as Gaga sings next to skeletons and what looks suspiciously like Thing, the Addams family’s disembodied hand. After video of the performance was shared by Netflix Brazil (see it here), the Wednesday official X account added, “The heat, the joy, the dancing… it’s a miracle he hasn’t disintegrated. Please, return him in worse condition.”

“I don’t want to give away anything about being part of the show,” Gaga told Entertainment Weekly when asked for any Wednesday teases. “I want to keep it extra secret — but, I love Jenna [Ortega], and I really had an amazing time!”

Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, described working with Gaga as “one of the most talented individuals I’ve ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much.”

The first part of Wednesday season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 6, followed by part two on September 3.