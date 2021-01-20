Getty Image
Pop

Lady Gaga And The Obamas Shared A Friendly Hug At The Inauguration And People Loved It

Contributing Writer

Lady Gaga delivered a show-stopping rendition of the National Anthem at Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, but her performance wasn’t the only thing people were talking about. After Biden was officially sworn in, Gaga made her way to Barack and Michelle Obama to share a friendly hug, and people were absolutely loving it.

As elected officials and their family members were mingling on stage after the inauguration events concluded, people still watching noticed that Gaga had a heartwarming interaction with the Obamas.

Fans were also attempting to guess what Gaga and Obama were discussing during their conversation. One user joked that Gaga had asked Obama if she could sell her orange and pink-colored Chromatica Oreo cookies at the White House.

Ahead of delivering the National Anthem, Gaga took to social media to share the message of unity she wanted to bring with her performance. “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor,” she wrote. “I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change–between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

See photos of Gaga and Obama’s heartwarming interaction at the inauguration above.

