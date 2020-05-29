Lady Gaga wants fans to listen to her newly-released album while also helping her raise money for charity. The singer has teamed up with food delivery service Postmates to commit to donating money to a non-profit organization that delivers meals in places affected by natural disasters.

Gaga released her highly-anticipated record Chromatica today. To reign in the release, Gaga and Postmates joined forces. For every meal ordered through the delivery service, Gaga and Postmates will donate $1 to the charity organization World Central Kitchen and have committed to donating up to $100,000. In a statement alongside the partnership announcement, Postmates gushed over Chromatica: “Celebrate by dancing to her latest bops and, after you work up an appetite, order in on Postmates, and enjoy.”

Hey little monsters, @ladygaga's new album “Chromatica” just dropped—so we’re dropping $1 for every order placed this weekend, up to $100k, to @wckitchen. Learn more here: https://t.co/RNPzMXDS8v pic.twitter.com/AKbPTT1xWF — Postmates (@Postmates) May 29, 2020

Gaga’s Postmates charity commitment is her latest in a string of philanthropic work. The pop star recently gathered many big names in music, like Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce, for an epic One World: Together At Home livestream. The event garnered many viewers and raised an impressive $125 million for coronavirus relief. $55.1 million of the money raised was allotted to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while the remainder of the donations were given to local and regional responders.

Chromatica is out now via Interscope. Get it here.

