Lady Gaga earned herself a No. 1 album last year with Chromatica, which was released back in May 2020. Now it’s starting to look like there’s more to come on that front, as a remix album may be on the way (or is at least being considered).

BloodPop, one of Gaga’s main collaborators on the album, has hinted at this on Twitter recently. Over the weekend, he tweeted, “In theory – which artists would y’all want to see on a Chromatica remix album (and on what song)?” He then offered a hint at who may be on such a project, or at least who he’d like to see, by following up, “CC @rinasawayama.” Rina Sawayama shared a screenshot of the tweet and added a smirking face emoji.

Dorian Electra then made her case to appear on the album, responding, “random thought : I happen to love the song replay by lady Gaga its rly sick.” Ashnikko also replied, “me please i would pass away.” Bloodpop gave positive responses to both of them. Grimes also chimed in with an off-the-wall suggestion, tweeting, “Nicolas cage freestyle shouting over rain on me.”

Nicolas cage freestyle shouting over rain on me — ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) April 5, 2021

Another user suggested that the recently deceased Sophie, who collaborated with Gaga on material that didn’t end up making the album, be included. BloodPop responded, “I agree but it’s up to her family and its imperative to respect their privacy at this time.”

I agree but it’s up to her family and its imperative to respect their privacy at this time — bl**dp*p (@bloodpop) April 4, 2021

Gaga herself hasn’t made any mention of a Chromatica remix album, but with the artists she would probably be able to get involved, it would likely be a fascinating project.