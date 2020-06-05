Social media has been flooded with posts about the George Floyd protests, and race-related topics in general, since they began. While musicians have shared what is on their minds, some, like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, decided they should use their platforms to amplify Black voices and share those perspectives widely.

Gaga, who has 42 million followers on Instagram, noted last night they she will let organizations she has donated to recently take over her account: “Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices. And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community.”

Gomez, who boasts 178 million Instagram followers, will do something similar in upcoming days, giving “influential leaders” the platform of her account: “I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind.”

Also yesterday, Lizzo shared a video message in which she revealed that this afternoon, she and BlackVisions Collective will have a conversation on her page “to learn more about what’s happening in the heart of the protest, and how we can help.”

