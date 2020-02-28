Before Lady Gaga’s newest music video even begins, the following message flashes across the screen: “The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance. While the spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks settle for Chromatica.” Is that last word a hint at the title of her new album? Maybe, maybe not.

After this text introduction, then the epic video begins. Lady Gaga, dressed in full intergalactic gear, wanders an alien landscape with crews of dancing and battling creatures in tow. As last night’s teaser revealed, her new look is hot pink to the core, complete with long hot pink hair and all manner of futuristic outfits to go along with her neon mane. As for the song itself, the throwback ’80s electro pop vibe couldn’t be stronger, but it’s totally working for her.

Produced by BloodPop, Tchami, and Max Martin — who Gaga has previously never worked with before — the song is leading up to an as-yet unannounced sixth full-length album from Gaga. After her pivot to cinema in 2018 for A Star Is Born, and the songwriting-focused album Joanne prior to that, diehard Little Monsters are thrilled to hear Gaga getting back to her extremely dance-pop focused roots. If “Stupid Love” is any indication of what the rest of the album will be like, then she is definitely doing that.

Watch the clip above and look for a lot more from Gaga coming very soon.