Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s second and final collaborative album, Love For Sale, is out in just a few days, and now there’s a new album trailer featuring both performers in the studio singing Cole Porter songbook classics.

Gaga and Bennett are shown singing tracks like “Love For Sale,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall in Love),” “Just One Of Those Things,” “Night And Day,” and “Do I Love You?” The pair also talk about their cross-generational friendship, performing together, and keeping the great American songbook going for future generations.

“I hope that I can make Tony proud throughout my career by carrying jazz forward and continuing to sing it,” Gaga said in the trailer. “This has been really special and it’s a time I’ll never forget. And I can only hope and pray that when people hear this record, they know the value of that sort of intergenerational friendship.”

In August, it was announced that Bennett, who is 95 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, had formally retired from touring. In addition to Love For Sale, however, he and Gaga did team up for a trio of new TV specials; One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga, will air on CBS (and later stream on Paramount Plus) on November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The special will also include performances from the Radio City Music Hall concerts the pair put on in August.

Following that will be MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, which is set to air at some point this upcoming winter. The performance was filmed around the time of the Radio City Music Call concerts. Wrapping up the specials will be the documentary The Lady And The Legend, which is set to offer “an intimate look into a beautiful friendship and musical partnership that transcends generations,” featuring footage from the making of both of Bennett and Gaga’s joint albums.

Love For Sale is out 10/1 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.