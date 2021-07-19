Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have announced plans to celebrate ten years of friendship with a pair of special shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York come August. Titled “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga,” the dates will take place on August 3 (Bennett’s 95th birthday) and August 5 and will be Gaga and Bennett’s only shared public concert appearances leading up to the release of their second collaborative album, coming later this year.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the iconic big band singer had been diagnosed with age-related dementia in 2016. These Radio City shows are said to be the final New York City performances of Bennett’s career and will feature covers of tracks from the Great American Songbook accompanied by the Tony Bennett Quartet and the Brian Newman Quintet. To attend, guests must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and all phones and recording devices will be collected and secured in Yondr pouches.

After performing at a Robin Hood Foundation fundraising event in 2011, Gaga and Bennett (both from New York) struck up a friendship, capped off with a series of collaborations. Shortly after meeting, they memorably teamed up to record “The Lady Is A Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 Duets II album. Later, Gaga and Bennett released a collaborative album, 2014’s Cheek To Cheek, which won the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Grammy at 57th Annual Grammy Awards.

Tickets to “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga” go on sale on 7/22 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.