Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Are Releasing A Trio Of TV Specials

A month ago, it was announced that Tony Bennett, who is 95 years old and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, has retired from touring. He’s not completely stepping away from music just yet, though: He and Lady Gaga are teaming up for a trio of new TV specials in support of their second album together, Love For Sale.

Variety reports that the first special, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga, will air on CBS (and later stream on Paramount Plus) on November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The special will include performances from the Radio City Music Hall concerts the pair put on in August.

Following that will be MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, which is set to air at some point this upcoming winter. The performance was filmed around the time of the Radio City Music Call concerts. Wrapping up the specials will be the documentary The Lady And The Legend, which is set to offer “an intimate look into a beautiful friendship and musical partnership that transcends generations,” featuring footage from the making of both of Bennett and Gaga’s joint albums.

When Bennett’s retirement was announced, Bennett’s son/manager Danny indicated that there’s the possibility that Bennett may be up for other endeavors that don’t involve touring, saying, “There won’t be any additional concerts. This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors — when Tony’s wife, Susan heard them — she said, ‘Absolutely not.’ He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling.”