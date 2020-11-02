With Election Day just hours away, Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s campaigns are doing their best to get in some last pre-election thoughts. Over the weekend, the Trump campaign made mention of Lady Gaga in a press release, and she came back with a response.

In a Trump campaign press release written by Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh, the Gaga mention reads, “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga. This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.”

After Gaga caught wind of the post, she took to social media to share her thoughts. She posted a screenshot of Murtaugh’s post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Heeeey Donald… #WINNING (also, what is a fracking?) keep your jobs PA… we [heart emoji] you.” Sharing the post on Twitter, she added, “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris”

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

In the lead-up to the election, Gaga has been one of music’s most vocal stars in getting people to vote. A couple weeks ago, for example, she shared a “cheesy” song she wrote about voter registration.