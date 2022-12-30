Lady Gaga is the newest artist to partner with a VR fitness company, Supernatural, for a special workout for fans. As the artist of the month for December, she joins the ranks of Katy Perry, Kid Cudi, Coldplay, and The Weeknd, who have special playlists that fans can jam out to — in a virtual gym.

There are also two separate workout options: a medium intensity boxing and a high intensity flow.

“The Supernatural Artist Series is something I’m thrilled to share and experience with all of our athletes,” Leanne Pedante, a coach and Head Of Fitness, shared in a statement. “This partnership allows Supernatural members to deepen their already-immersive experience in a whole new way as they box and sweat to their favorite artists.”

“Music has always been an integral part of Supernatural, and since launch we’ve been dreaming of ways to empower our athletes to further connect with music from the artists they love,” Chris Milk, Supernatural’s founder and CEO, told Billboard following the launch of Perry’s partnership.

According to the publication, the company has also secured publishing deals with “UMPG, Sony/ATV, Warner Chappell, Kobalt and BMG — as well as label deals with UMG and Warner.”

For those interested in working out to Gaga’s biggest hits, the fitness program is available for subscriptions through Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. So far, since July of this year, they have announced special workouts — a trend that will likely continue into 2023. There have also been additional themed workouts, including a Nightmare Before Christmas one for Halloween.

More information on Lady Gaga’s collab is available on Supernatural’s official website.