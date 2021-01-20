Wednesday marked a historic day in politics. Not only was Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th US president, but it was also the day Donald Trump officially left the White House — and musicians weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts. Artists like Lady Gaga, Wale, Dionne Warwick, and more reacted to the momentous day in their own ways.

Lady Gaga, who performed the National Anthem at the Inauguration, offered a prayer for America. “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” she wrote in a tweet. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls.”

I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fATHiJHCq0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 19, 2021

Just ahead of her National Anthem rendition, Gaga discussed what the song meant to her. The singer called the Inauguration a “moment of change,” adding that she singing the anthem for every citizen. “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly,” she wrote. “I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

After sharing a clip of Billy Rae Cyrus performing a song, Dionne Warwick wished everyone a safe night before the Inauguration.

https://twitter.com/dionnewarwick/status/1351713814656389120

Wale offered his opinion about the day, saying it’s a “celebration” that Trump is out of office.

We sparkin choppas all day . Get that man out that house . It’s a celebration https://t.co/PL3kzFrZ2a — Wale (@Wale) January 19, 2021

Moby shared a song he wrote a few years ago to mark the occasion.

As today is Trump’s last day in office it seemed somehow appropriate to post this video.. This is a song i wrote a few years ago with @skylargrey, and in an odd way it reminds me of sad, broken Trump.https://t.co/PbkeUk46Z1 — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) January 19, 2021

A. C. Newman of The New Pornographers offered his two cents about the historic day. “One last time for posterity… I f*cking hate Trump and his piece of sh*t family,” he said.

One last time for posterity… I fucking hate Trump and his piece of shit family. — @ACNewman (@ACNewman) January 20, 2021

See musicians like Lady Gaga, Wale, and more react to Trump officially leaving office above.