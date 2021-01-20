Getty Image
Wednesday marked a historic day in politics. Not only was Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th US president, but it was also the day Donald Trump officially left the White House — and musicians weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts. Artists like Lady Gaga, Wale, Dionne Warwick, and more reacted to the momentous day in their own ways.

Lady Gaga, who performed the National Anthem at the Inauguration, offered a prayer for America. “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” she wrote in a tweet. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls.”

Just ahead of her National Anthem rendition, Gaga discussed what the song meant to her. The singer called the Inauguration a “moment of change,” adding that she singing the anthem for every citizen. “My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly,” she wrote. “I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

After sharing a clip of Billy Rae Cyrus performing a song, Dionne Warwick wished everyone a safe night before the Inauguration.

Wale offered his opinion about the day, saying it’s a “celebration” that Trump is out of office.

Moby shared a song he wrote a few years ago to mark the occasion.

A. C. Newman of The New Pornographers offered his two cents about the historic day. “One last time for posterity… I f*cking hate Trump and his piece of sh*t family,” he said.

