Ahead of their upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live, Sam Smith paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During their interview, Smith talked about visiting the White House, their upcoming album Gloria, and they recalled one of their fondest teenage memories.

When they were in high school, Smith cut class to go see Lady Gaga perform during her Monster Ball tour.

“I forged a letter from my dad,” Smith said. “And then I got put in detention for a week afterwards.”

Fallon then asked, “Does Gaga know she got you in trouble?”

Smith then replied, “I don’t think she knows this, but it was so worth it.”

The “Unholy” singer will perform on SNL tomorrow in an episode hosted by The White Lotus actress Aubrey Plaza. This marks the fourth time in their career they’ve been on the show, and they revealed that they are feeling a lot less nervous this time around.

“I was sh*tiing myself the first time,” Smith said. “But it’s nice now. It’s a nice feeling.”

You can catch Smith on SNL tomorrow, January 21, on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST. The episode will also stream live on Peacock.

Gloria is out 1/27 via Capitol and EMI. You can pre-save it here.