Lady Gaga’s massive concert in Brazil this weekend was real up and down. It was reportedly the target of a terrorist attack plot, but a scary situation was avoided and Gaga performed without incident for an estimated 2.5 million people.

Following the show, Gaga reflected on it, writing on Instagram:

“Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you. An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”

Gaga didn’t mention the thwarted attack, but a representative issued a statement saying they only learned about it the next day.