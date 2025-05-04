Netflix knows that three long years have passed since Tim Burton’s Wednesday first brought an unblinking Jenna Ortega into the public consciousness. As a result, the stakes are high, and the show is pulling out the stops including Mother Monster herself (Lady Gaga) for a role, but also, the streaming service recently opened the floodgates on hints for the second season, so let’s catch up on the latest drops for what to expect.

Trailer We might as well start here because this is what the people have been waiting for, and we’ll talk about trailer happenings in the plot section. Release Date After what seemed like a hellish eternity, Netflix finally confirmed two release dates. Yep, this is gonna be a split season with Part 1 arriving on August 6 and Part 2 following on September 3.

Plot There’s almost too much going on in the above trailer including Wednesday’s offense at sun cream, her return to Nevermore Academy, her ever-softening affection toward Enid (those dolls, though), and Uncle Fester taking a bubble bath. Also, Tyler made this face. Hold up, we need to talk about that. A previous smidgen of a clip revealed Wednesday going to visit Tyler, who has been chained up at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital following his Hyde reveal. Naturally, Wednesday did not appear to reveal the nature of her pilgrimage while looking downright stony-faced. So, it’s unclear whether this is a friendly visit, but he doesn’t look too upset to see her in the above trailer? Also, it’s clear that attraction existed on his part during the infamous dance scene even though Wednesday had other (investigative) things on her mind during that evening. So, will there be a true romance this season or not? It’s a tough call. What is clearer, however, is that this season will reference Edgar Allan Poe‘s “The Masque of the Red Death” along with heavy “slasher” movie vibes, as Ortega informed Collider: “[T]here is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head-that’s all I can say- and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre. I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there’s a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references… I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice.”