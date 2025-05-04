Netflix knows that three long years have passed since Tim Burton’s Wednesday first brought an unblinking Jenna Ortega into the public consciousness. As a result, the stakes are high, and the show is pulling out the stops including Mother Monster herself (Lady Gaga) for a role, but also, the streaming service recently opened the floodgates on hints for the second season, so let’s catch up on the latest drops for what to expect.
Trailer
We might as well start here because this is what the people have been waiting for, and we’ll talk about trailer happenings in the plot section.
Release Date
After what seemed like a hellish eternity, Netflix finally confirmed two release dates. Yep, this is gonna be a split season with Part 1 arriving on August 6 and Part 2 following on September 3.
Plot
There’s almost too much going on in the above trailer including Wednesday’s offense at sun cream, her return to Nevermore Academy, her ever-softening affection toward Enid (those dolls, though), and Uncle Fester taking a bubble bath. Also, Tyler made this face.
Hold up, we need to talk about that.
A previous smidgen of a clip revealed Wednesday going to visit Tyler, who has been chained up at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital following his Hyde reveal. Naturally, Wednesday did not appear to reveal the nature of her pilgrimage while looking downright stony-faced. So, it’s unclear whether this is a friendly visit, but he doesn’t look too upset to see her in the above trailer? Also, it’s clear that attraction existed on his part during the infamous dance scene even though Wednesday had other (investigative) things on her mind during that evening. So, will there be a true romance this season or not? It’s a tough call.
What is clearer, however, is that this season will reference Edgar Allan Poe‘s “The Masque of the Red Death” along with heavy “slasher” movie vibes, as Ortega informed Collider:
“[T]here is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head-that’s all I can say- and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre. I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there’s a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references… I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice.”
The second season premiere will be titled “Here We Woe Again” and will be directed by Burton. Presumably, this involves Wednesday embarking upon more procedural adventures and also following up on who the hell is stalking her because the show cannot drop that season finale ball. Also, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar have been coy while promising a “more complex” journey for Wednesday “as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries.” This will add up to a “delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious. If we told you why, Wednesday would kill us.” Heck yeah.
Cast
Jenna Ortega will do more frightful things as Wednesday Addams with Morticia and Gomez still being portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman. The trailer confirms that Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester will appear, although his reported spin off hasn’t recently received an update. Emma Meyers will also be back as Enid with Hunter Doohan as Tyler.
Early on, Lady Gaga was revealed to have a role this season, although its understood to be a smaller role (Mother Monster is busy, after all). Other newcomers include Steve Buscemi (as the new Nevermore Academy principal), Thandiwe Newton (as Dr. Fairburn), Billie Piper (as Capri), and Joanna Lumley (as Grandmama). Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Evie Templeton also join the series, along with… Anthony Michael Hall? Yes. He’s on a roll after his Reacher role.
Cast departures include Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, and it sounds like Christina Ricci is not returning as outed villain Marilyn Thornhill. Meanwhile, Gwendoline Christie suggested that Principal Weems might not be in the afterlife, but who really knows in this world?