The poor response to Joker: Folie À Deux did nothing to deter Lady Gaga’s acting career. Entertainment Weekly reports that the “Die With A Smile” singer has joined the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday for season 2. It’s currently unknown who Gaga is playing, but she’s currently filming the show in Europe.

This is Gaga’s official introduction to Wednesday, but she was already unofficially affiliated with Netflix’s most-watched English language show after a remix of “Bloody Mary” set to star Jenna Ortega’s dance scene as Wednesday Addams went viral.

“I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega said at the 2023 Golden Globes about Gaga joining the show. “I think Mrs. Thornhill and Wednesday had this weird mentor relationship or kind of understood each other in a certain way, so, if Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

Ortega also shared her history with Gaga. “I worked with a hairdresser that used to work with her, and I’d just seen Lady Gaga in concert in Boston a couple of years before, and she’d made me a video saying, ‘Hey Jenna, I heard you’re a fan.’ It was a really sweet video,” she said. “I doubt she had any idea who I was back then, but to see her do [the Wednesday dance] now, it’s one of those moments you acknowledge life changes really fast. It’s crazy.”

Wednesday season 2 premieres on Netflix in 2025.