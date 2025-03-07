Eventually, Lady Gaga might make her way to Broadway.

As Variety notes, in a Q&A session with influencers that happened yesterday (March 6), one person suggested Gaga give Broadway a shot in pursuit of an EGOT. Gaga responded:

“I would really love to write a musical. I think that would bring me so much joy. The first thing that needs to happen is I need to figure out what the important story is that I want to tell, with whoever I want to tell it with. While I appreciate the desire for me to win a Tony, I would want to put years of work into that.”

Gaga also shut down another’s suggestion that she should star in a musical herself, saying that she didn’t think she’d be able to do eight shows a week for months or years like Broadway actors do.

Elsewhere, she also discussed the meaning behind her new song “Blade Of Grass” and how it was inspired by fiancé Michael Polansky, saying, “We were in the backyard, and he said, ‘If I propose to you one day, what am I supposed to do?’ And I said, ‘You can just get a blade of grass from the backyard and wrap it around my finger.’ And he did. […] It’s special because every time I hear it, Michael and I, when we did the bridge together, I said, ‘I’ll give you something and it’s no diamond ring.’ He said, ‘The air that I’m breathing.'”