Lady Gaga Unleashes ‘The Beast’ With Her New Album, ‘Mayhem’

Lady Gaga has been rolling out her new album, Mayhem, since October, when she released its first single, “Disease,” after completing press for Joker: Folie À Deux. Since then, she’s released another single, “Abracadabra,” and revealed her August collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile,” is also on Mayhem.

Now that the album is out, one track getting plenty of attention is the aggressive cut, “The Beast.” Where plenty of Gaga’s songs are hard-charging, upbeat dance tracks, “The Beast” is a slower call-to-action, imploring a lover, “Turn on the music / Turn off the lights / I wanna feel the beast inside / I know you’re hungry, ready to bite / I wanna watch you turn tonight / I wanna feel the beast inside.”

“The Beast” isn’t the singer’s only creative curveball this week, though. With her latest turn on Saturday Night Live coming up this weekend, Gaga penned a few funny phrases at the piano in the episode’s promo sketch. Channeling the spirit of Randy Newman, she sang what she saw in the SNL offices, but with a biting honesty that turned her simiple observations into savage reads of the cast. You can check out her comedic and musical chops this Saturday, March 8, and listen to Lady Gaga’s new song “The Beast” above.

Mayhem is out now via Interscope Records. You can find more info here.