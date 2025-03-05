Lady Gaga is about to participate in one of entertainment’s ultimate honors (and seemingly one of its most fun things to get to do): On the March 8 episode of Saturday Night Live, Gaga will be both the host and the musical guest. The big episode is a few days away now, which means it’s time for promos to start rolling out.

A new one dropped today, and in the mini-sketch, cast member Andrew Dismukes innocently asks a show staffer if he can get a breakfast sandwich. Then, Gaga, seated at a piano, sings, “Andrew Dismukes is ordering a breakfast sandwich at 2 p.m.” Somebody explains to Dismukes that Gaga said performing this impromptu songs is “part of her process,” and the bit proceeds from there how you might imagine.

Gaga has a history with SNL: She was a musical guest in 2009, 2011, and 2016, and she also pulled double duty on a 2013 episode. She also made a cameo to introduce Bad Bunny for his performance during a 2023 episode. More recently, she’s also fresh off participating in the SNL anniversary celebrations: On SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, she joined Andy Samberg on for a performance of “D*ck In A Box.”

Check out the promo above.