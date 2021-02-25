TMZ has released a graphic video of Lady Gaga’s assistant being shot in a robbery in Hollywood earlier today which was captured by a nearby porch camera. In the video, viewers can see a white sedan pulling up alongside the assistant, Ryan Fischer, and two men jumping out to threaten Fischer with a gun. Fischer apparently tried to fight back, yelling for help just before being shot by the assailants. The robbers grab two of the dogs, while the third runs back to Fischer.

Gaga agreed to release the video in the hopes that it helps police capture the robbers and recover the dogs. The neighbor who provided the video says that the vehicle was a Nissan, either an Altima or a Sentra. Gaga has also offered $500,000 for the dogs’ return — which may have been the whole point of the theft in the first place. Gaga’s bodyguard retrieved the third dog, while Fischer was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Lady Gaga is said to be in Rome to shoot Gucci with Ridley Scott, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Adam Driver. The film is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiano, who was convicted of murdering her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci.

You can view the video of the robbery here.