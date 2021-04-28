Last night, Lana Del Rey announced that she’s releasing a new album called Blue Banisters in July. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Del Rey’s post sharing the news, though, has been the reactions to the cover art. They have not been kind. While Del Rey’s other studio albums feature what appear to be professionally taken photos, the art that Del Rey shared for Blue Banisters is an edited version of a selfie she has shared multiple times on social media. The art also features a curly blue font and white framing around the image.

In the hours following the reveal, fans have decided to have fun with this style of album art by creating new parody covers in this aesthetic for other albums. For example, here’s somebody’s take on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica:

if lana del rey's team made chromatica's album cover pic.twitter.com/qfxTNljSvf — Allure (@alluregagaa) April 28, 2021

Here’s an imagining of what it might look like if Del Rey designed the cover for a re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s 1989:

1989 (taylor’s version). cover made by lana del rey 💙 pic.twitter.com/fqWjuSzLk5 — Sai | ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND IS COMING (@marinas_road) April 28, 2021

Somebody else went ahead and remade Del Rey’s own album Honeymoon in this new style:

Lana Del Rey – Honeymoon (Lana's Version) Cover 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZBpg3hWqHZ — ؘ (@lanascontryclub) April 28, 2021

Outside of these renderings, the reaction was also not positive. Some people decided to mock up their own alternate album covers for Blue Banisters, most of which look more professional than slapping filters on a selfie. Meanwhile, others told Del Rey to stay away from phone-based editing apps, while others yet were just left wondering what Del Rey was thinking.

Check out some more reactions below.

NOT ANOTHER PICSART COVER PLS pic.twitter.com/uJk3uFOANb — alexandria rayne (@raynevuelva) April 28, 2021

lana del rey be like HOOOOLLLY SHIT‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/hrRpBq846m — harry (@thelouvre) April 28, 2021

✨ Blue Banisters ✨

Blue Banisters – Lana Del Rey concept artwork by me

give creds 😍💗

pls support small creators pic.twitter.com/5bK1JUNxdT — 𝙅𝙊𝙀.💛 (@folklorechild) April 28, 2021

She’s lying this is the real cover pic.twitter.com/CzlXPQlYR9 — fagiry 🧚‍♀️✨ (@akagorgal) April 28, 2021

i dont even stan but i felt the need to try and fix this … i even gave u options bestie ❤️👍 pic.twitter.com/U805sxfWjZ — ald (@d0ntdeIeteme) April 28, 2021

it takes 3 seconds to make a simple yet cute album artwork. @LanaDelRey i'll do it for free, please. pic.twitter.com/IEBb7P08ub — 😵‍💫 (@vowelzs) April 28, 2021

i know miss lana del rey did not just use pics art for her next album cover.. pic.twitter.com/aLSr75KnvK — harris 🛼 (@TrueHarris) April 28, 2021