Lana Del Rey Speaks Out After ‘Family Mementos’ And Her Sister’s Art Was Stolen

In the age of the internet, it can seem that nearly everything is permanent. After all, Camila Cabello just apologized for some hurtful language used in a post from when she was 15 years old. But when it comes to physical art, unfortunately, work can be lost forever. That’s why Lana Del Rey called upon her fans and the internet for support Friday: The singer revealed many of her family’s cherished mementos, as well as physical pieces of her sister’s artwork, were stolen. Lana expressed her disappointment and pleaded for the thief to return the valuable items, no questions asked.

Lana Del Rey posted a message that reads, “This week, family mementos including my sister’s entire retrospective were taken. I’d love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to us for a no questions asked reward.”

Lana’s sister, Chuck Grant, is a professional photographer. Along with directing the singer’s recent 14-minute visual for “Norman F*cking Rockwell,” Grant has worked with musicians like ASAP Rocky, YG, and Charli XCX. While much of her work has been published online, Lana shared that some of her art “can’t be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was.”

See where Lana’s Norman F*cking Rockwell ranked on The 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.