After a long week that was caused by such an even longer Presidental election, the majority of the country came together on Saturday night to celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States. Holding a rally in his home state of Delaware, Biden delivered a comforting and promising speech centered around unity in all forms.

The President-elect’s speech came with many highlights, one of which was his interpolation of lyrics from the “On Eagle’s Wings” hymn, which caught many viewers by surprise. Moved by the inclusion of the song’s lyrics in his speech, Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to share a video of her briefly covering the song.

“Hey guys well as promised we are getting a Headstart on that album of standard folk songs and all things americana,” Del Rey said in the Instagram video for the cover of the hymn. “But we took a break to watch the Biden speech and he mentioned at the end of it to hymn that he hoped gave Americans hope so I thought I would just give a little version of that as we took a break in the studio.” The cover itself finds the pop singer with a mic in hand as she softly sings the lyrics to the hymn.

The cover may be the first of a few covers Del Rey will release before her Chemtrails Over The Country Club album. Speaking about the album, she said it has a “16-week delay on the vinyl process, so in the meantime, I’m going to give you a digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas because I can’t get the record plants to open until March 5. That probably goes for a lot of people out there.”

You can listen to Del Rey’s “On Eagle’s Wings” cover above.