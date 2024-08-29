It looks like Lana Del Rey may have found herself a new romantic interest.

As The Cut notes, Del Rey has recently been spotted with Jeremy Dufrene, who works as an airboat alligator tour guide in Louisiana. Over the past few days, the two have been seen holding hands backstage at Leeds Festival in the UK on August 25 (as captured in this TikTok video), shopping at Harrods in London, and eating at a local pub.

The public connection between the two goes as far back as 2019, when Del Rey went on one of Dufrene’s tours, and she shared photos of the adventure on Facebook. Del Rey went on another tour earlier this year and posted about it on Instagram, tagging Dufrene in the post.

As The Daily Mail notes, Dufrene has worked at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours “since at least 2015,” and he has previously given tours to stars like Kate Hudson, Emma Roberts, and Glen Powell.

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently spoke about her upcoming album Lasso, saying, “All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure. If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are.”